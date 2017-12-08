Hamilton road maintenance staff readies itself for winter's wrath

Even without snow on the road, Jordan MacDonald’s job is a tricky one.

MacDonald drives one of Hamilton’s double-axel snowplows with a 12-foot steel blade. It’s an essential tool in the city’s snow-clearing arsenal, ensuring both main arterial roads and residential streets are accessible after winter storms.

On Dec. 8, MacDonald took Hamilton Community News on a behind-the-scenes look at his job as part of an interactive open house hosted by Hamilton’s roads and maintenance division.

Along with manoeuvring the plow blade safely within a lane of traffic, MacDonald must sometimes enter residential side streets with cars parked on both sides. In those cases, there are just inches of clearance on either side. That’s exactly what MacDonald encountered on the media tour while driving down Burton Street, near Hamilton General Hospital.