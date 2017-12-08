Hamilton road maintenance staff readies itself for winter's wrath

Even without snow on the road, Jordan MacDonald’s job is a tricky one.
MacDonald drives one of Hamilton’s double-axel snowplows with a 12-foot steel blade. It’s an essential tool in the city’s snow-clearing arsenal, ensuring both main arterial roads and residential streets are accessible after winter storms.
On Dec. 8, MacDonald took Hamilton Community News on a behind-the-scenes look at his job as part of an interactive open house hosted by Hamilton’s roads and maintenance division.
Along with manoeuvring the plow blade safely within a lane of traffic, MacDonald must sometimes enter residential side streets with cars parked on both sides. In those cases, there are just inches of clearance on either side. That’s exactly what MacDonald encountered on the media tour while driving down Burton Street, near Hamilton General Hospital.
“When you’re clearing snow, you have nowhere to clear the snow,” he said.
MacDonald must pay special attention to his plow blade when turning corners. He shifts the blade from side to side when making tight turns.
The truck’s wide right turns also make things difficult. During the media tour in Hamilton’s north end, MacDonald was forced to wait for an extra lane of traffic to open up before making a right turn from Cannon Street to Wentworth Street.
The wait was apparently too long for one passing motorist, who blared his horn while driving by.
MacDonald, who shrugged it off, said most drivers are courteous and appreciative of the work he and his colleagues perform.
“Our main goal is just to keep the roads and the public safe,” said MacDonald, an 11-year city of Hamilton employee.
If you see one of the city’s double-axel plows on the road, MacDonald has a few tips to help share the road.
“Stay behind us. Don’t pass us. And try to stay out of our blind spot,” he said.
Bob Paul, city manager of roads and maintenance, said Hamilton is ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store this winter.
“Depending on who you’re listening to, it looks like it could be a very cold and snowy winter,” he said. “They’re also predicting fluctuations in the precipitation. It could be wet and then we could have freezing rain. We could have snow. It’s kind of all over the map.”
Paul took media through a tour of the city’s Wentworth Street salt storage dome, which has room for 7,000 tonnes of salt.
Hamilton uses a variety of products to treat roads against snow and ice, including road salt, salt brine, a fusion mixture of sodium chloride and alkaline-degraded sugar beet and a substance called “pickle mix,” which consists of three parts sand and one-part salt. Pickle mix is used on rural roads and during extreme-cold snaps.
Hamilton’s annual snow-clearing budget is about $24 million, based on a rolling budget.
