Dog missing since Oct. 27 last seen in Flamborough

A one-year-old whippet mix named Ursa who went missing Oct. 27 in Flamborough is still on the loose.
Usra got away during a foster transfer at Clappison’s Corners in October, said Rose Henein of Hammer City Paws Rescue.
She said the last confirmed sighting of the canine was Nov. 15 at Copetown Woods Golf and Country Club.
A sighting was also reported Dec. 7, Henein said, but that has not been confirmed.
Henein urged anyone who may see Ursa to not chase, call or whistle at her as it may cause the dog to run in fear and into danger.
“Pretend she’s not even there,” she said. “We’re adamant about not calling out to her — call us.”
She is asking anyone in the Flamborough area to check their property for the dog, including hiding spots, outbuildings, sheds and garages.
Anyone who may have seen Ursa is asked to contact 905-466-6180.
