Dog missing since Oct. 27 last seen in Flamborough

A one-year-old whippet mix named Ursa who went missing Oct. 27 in Flamborough is still on the loose.

Usra got away during a foster transfer at Clappison’s Corners in October, said Rose Henein of Hammer City Paws Rescue.

She said the last confirmed sighting of the canine was Nov. 15 at Copetown Woods Golf and Country Club.

A sighting was also reported Dec. 7, Henein said, but that has not been confirmed.