Edmonton imposes ban on combative sport events

Edmonton councillors have voted to impose a one-year moratorium on any new combative sports events in the city following the June death of a boxer.

The bylaw change is to remain in place until Dec. 31, 2018.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission said it respects the city's decision and will continue a review of its own policies.

Tim Hague, a teacher and former mixed martial arts fighter, died in hospital two days after losing a match to Adam Braidwood, a former Canadian Football League player.