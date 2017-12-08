Edmonton imposes ban on combative sport events

Edmonton councillors have voted to impose a one-year moratorium on any new combative sports events in the city following the June death of a boxer.
The bylaw change is to remain in place until Dec. 31, 2018.
The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission said it respects the city's decision and will continue a review of its own policies.
Tim Hague, a teacher and former mixed martial arts fighter, died in hospital two days after losing a match to Adam Braidwood, a former Canadian Football League player.
In August, the city announced that consulting firm MNP would review the circumstances of Hague's death and make recommendations to improve safety at future fights.
Rob Smyth, deputy city manager, said the report is to be released by next Thursday.
"We anticipate the release of the report into the tragic death of Mr. Hague and a continued conversation about the proper role of the municipality in the field of combative sports," Smyth said in a release Friday.
Hague, who was 34, died following brain surgery after being knocked down five times in the ring.
By The Canadian Press
