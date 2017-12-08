Architect calls out Manitoba premier for shoe remark

"This, combined with the fact that the event took place in front of nearly 1,200 business leaders of our province, does require it to be called out and addressed."

Hurme said she shared her thoughts frankly in a phone call with Pallister and he expressed his regrets.

Jocelyn Thorpe, an associate professor of women's and gender studies at the University of Manitoba, said Pallister's comments point to a broader problem.

"It's harder for women to navigate the world as people with minds as well as with bodies," she said.

"There's a higher expectation that women put more effort into how they look. Men put on a suit and they're dressed up, but women have many more steps that they're expected to fulfil in terms of their hair and face and clothes."

The senior curator at the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto said Pallister focused on a garment that has for centuries been associated with what men find sexually desirable in women.

"High heels have become the icon of femininity," said Elizabeth Semmelhack.

They were initially worn by men battling on horseback as far back as 10th-century Persia, but by 17th-century Europe they were fashionable for both genders.

They became narrower and higher for women to fit with the beauty standards at the time.

The more diminutive a woman was, the more attractive she was thought to be. The shoes angled a woman's feet in such a way that all but the points of her toes were hidden by her skirts, making her appear smaller, said Semmelhack.

Sky-high shoes also played into the historical notion that men are inherently rational and women irrational.

"That has really stuck with us," said Semmelhack.

She noted how modern women are often judged either for wearing sensible shoes that are seen as too dowdy or for teetering on stilettos seen as too sexy.

"(Pallister's) comments are comments that have a very, very long-standing problematic connection to how women are assessed, that if they wear heels, that choice of footwear is irrational and at the same time, highly eroticized."

— By Lauren Krugel in Calgary

By The Canadian Press