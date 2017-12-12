PTSD presumption and Ontario first responders: an explainer

Since the passing of the bill, Ontario nurses have been fighting to be included in these benefits, arguing that many front-line nurses also suffer from PTSD as a result of handing stressful and traumatic incidents in the workplace.

What are the recorded PTSD rates among Canada's first responders?

The most recent data collected by the Tema Conter Memorial Trust cites that as of February 2016, corrections workers and paramedics reported the highest levels of PTSD among first responders nation-wide, at 25.6 per cent and 25.5 per cent respectively. This is followed by firefighters (17.3 per cent), military (8 per cent) and police officers (7.6 per cent). According to Tema, the PTSD rate among the general public is 9.8 per cent. *

What are the recorded suicide rates among Canada's first responders?

Tema's year-to-date data for 2017 cites Ontario as having the highest suicide rate among first responders at 15 reported incidents this year. This is followed by B.C. at 14 incidents.

Across Canada, Tema reports the highest number of reported suicides among police and paramedics at 16 and 15 respectively, followed by firefighters (11), military (nine) and corrections workers (three).

*Nurses were not included in Tema's data.

How are nurses affected in the workplace?

As of 2015, 31.8 per cent of lost-time injuries due to violence in the workplace occurred among health care workers, according to a report published in Canadian Occupational Safety in August 2017.

The report also cites Public Services Heath and Safety Organization, stating that out of 34 occupations, nurses lose the most work days nationwide, due to workplace violence.

Patients and residents are most often the perpetrators of violence in the heath care sector and this violence ranges from physical abuse to verbal threats and harassment, the report states.

Haslam-Stroud cites a number of additional causes of PTSD in the nursing profession, aside from workplace violence, including caring for small children and babies who have been abused and die, a challenging workload, caring for patients that remind nurses of their own family members and unsuccessful attempts to save patients' lives.

What are the province's long term goals regarding Supporting Ontario's First Responders Act?

PTSD presumption is part of an initiative by the province to help reduce the risks associated with PTSD and to work towards prevention among first responders.

The strategy, announced in early 2016, includes the following initiatives:

• Promoting PTSD awareness through a digital and radio campaign in a bid to eliminate the stigma surrounding PTSD

• A leadership summit hosted annually by the Minister of Labour

• A free online PTSD toolkit with employee and employer resources

• Grants for research that supports PTSD prevention

The legislation also requires that employers of workers covered by PTSD presumption submit prevention plans to the Minister of Labour.