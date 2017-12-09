No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in last night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up grabs, and one was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 15 will now grow to approximately $60 million, and players will also have a shot at 15 Maxmillions prizes.

By The Canadian Press