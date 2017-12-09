Two men charged in the death of David Hole

News 06:43 AM

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., have charged two suspects in connection with the dead of David Hole.

The 53-year-old local man was reported missing on Nov. 18, and his body was found two days later in his Ford Escape in a plaza parking lot.

An autopsy revealed trauma to Hole's body.

Investigators say they arrested two London men on Friday.

Alexander Lambert, 52 is charged with second degree murder, while 47-year-old James McGillivary is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Both men are also charged with offering an indignity to a dead body.

Police say the victim and the suspects were known to each other, and that the investigation is continuing.

By The Canadian Press

