Local woman dies in Oshawa crash

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a 49-year-old local woman died at the scene Friday morning after her sedan collided with a dump truck in Oshawa.

Police say both vehicles left the road and then hit some hydro poles causing a power outage in the area.

The dump truck also caught on fire, but police say the driver was able to get out before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and suffered only minor injuries.

They say the name of the deceased woman is not being released at this time.