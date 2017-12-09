Woman killed in tractor trailer crash

TEMAGAMI, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two tractor trailers in Temagami.

The accident happened Friday morning on Highway 11.

Police say a southbound semi entered the northbound lane where it smashed into a northbound tractor trailer.

Investigators say a woman who was a passenger in the northbound truck died at the scene, and that the male driver of the rig suffered serious injuries.

They say the driver of the other truck was treated for minor injuries.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released, and there was no early word on whether charges were pending.

By The Canadian Press