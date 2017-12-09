Ottawa police hunting sex assault suspect

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say they're looking for a sexual assault suspect who gained entry to a woman's residence by identifying himself as a gas meter inspector.
They say the assault happened early Friday afternoon in the Wiggins Private and Chapel Street area.
Investigators describe the suspect as a French speaking white male in his early fifties, five-feet-seven to five-feet-10 inches tall, clean shaven with thick black eyebrows a hooked nose.
He was wearing a black jacket, black tuque with pom-poms, dark pants and beige work boots — and he was carrying a clip board.
Investigators say he knocked on the victim's door and that they're concerned there may have been other attempts to gain entry into residences.
They're asking anyone who spotted anything suspicious to call them.
By The Canadian Press
