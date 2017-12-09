Ottawa police hunting sex assault suspect

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say they're looking for a sexual assault suspect who gained entry to a woman's residence by identifying himself as a gas meter inspector.

They say the assault happened early Friday afternoon in the Wiggins Private and Chapel Street area.

Investigators describe the suspect as a French speaking white male in his early fifties, five-feet-seven to five-feet-10 inches tall, clean shaven with thick black eyebrows a hooked nose.

He was wearing a black jacket, black tuque with pom-poms, dark pants and beige work boots — and he was carrying a clip board.