Solitary military veteran remembered at memorial

Vanderveer was one of those with McKenzie when he died.

"We wrapped him in a Quilt of Valour and we told him that the people of Canada loved him and cared for him."

Retired Canadian Forces Maj. C.J. Wallace had McKenzie as his driver when he was stationed in Calgary in the mid-1980s. He said he was proud, a perfectionist and "a good soldier".

He tried to track him down a decade later.

"I guess about 1998 I started looking for him again and had gone through about three-quarters of the T. McKenzies in the Calgary phone book but couldn't find him unfortunately," said Wallace.

He wasn't surprised McKenzie had cut off all contact from friends and family for the past 10 years of his life.

"I somewhat know how he feels and I do the same thing. I disappear down in Texas for six months down into the backwoods."

It had been 10 years since Leslie McArthur had seen her brother. She told the 75 people attending the memorial her brother will always be known as "Tommy" to her family. She said she owes him her life.

"He was my stem cell transplant match during my battle with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2001," she said.

"For that my family and I are eternally grateful to him and it gives me strength and peace to know I will always carry a part of him with me."

Mark Erwin was McKenzie's only friend. He said he lived in an RV park and mostly kept to himself.

"We were best buddies. Tom was a loner. He sat in one little corner by himself. People knew to leave him alone. If he wanted to have you over — he'd invite you," he said.

Erwin said McKenzie would have hated all the fuss in his honour but felt it was only right to honour him.

"There's far too many vets falling through the cracks and I don't think it's right and just coming here they've just gone over any expectations that I had."

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press