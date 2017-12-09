Child dies in fire in Six Nations home

CALEDONIA, Ont. — Ontario's Fire Marshal continues to investigate a fire on Six Nations territory near Caledonia that left a three-year-old child dead.

Six Nations Police were called during the noon hour on Friday about a reported fire in a house and officers were told there may be children inside.

Police entered the smoke filled home and pulled out the child but the boy was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The cause of the blaze isn't known.