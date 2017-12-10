Teachers wanted: B.C. aims to fill jobs

He singled out the Vancouver School District for acting too slowly.

"Vancouver seems to be the number one star with not doing itself any favours when it came to recruiting people," Hansman said.

David Nelson, associate superintendent of the Vancouver School District, said 470 teachers were hired last spring but many have resigned to work in other districts closer to where they live as jobs opened up.

"Our recruitment team has been working countless hours, evenings, weekends, as soon as we knew of the Supreme Court ruling and we did our very best to keep out in front of it," he said. "But it's been hard to keep up when you're also seeing teachers leave on the other end."

Nelson said a team of 10 people travelled to a Toronto recruitment fair of 4,800 teachers last month but only two people accepted jobs.

The district has implemented a $1,500 moving allowance as an incentive for anyone arriving from another province and is also looking into providing temporary home stays, Nelson said.

"So asking employees or individuals who work for the school board if they have a room or a suite they'd be willing to make available either for a short- or long-term to help a candidate in relocating," he said.

Brent Mansfield was an elementary school teacher for three years before he left his job in 2010 to run a non-profit group but the long hours working from home and lack of social contact brought him back to his passion for teaching last June.

"It was a personal decision that came at a really strategic time," he said.

"I actually found that within 24 hours of jobs closing, I'd had multiple offers, which never would have happened before," Mansfield said, adding he got his first pick for a position at a school four blocks from his home in Vancouver, where he teaches grades 3 and 4.

"They have a school garden and I knew a couple of the teachers, and that was my dream."

Several teachers at the school are recent graduates of the University of British Columbia, Mansfield said.

"That was almost unheard of," he said of his previous stint in teaching. "That being said, the struggle on the opposite side is we're actually short of teachers so oftentimes when someone's sick it's actually a (special education teacher) who's covering. It's a little chaotic right now while the system gets settled down."

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press