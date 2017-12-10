Special weather statements for southern Ont

TORONTO — Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of southern Ontario on Sunday as the region experienced a blast of winter weather.

It says the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area could be blanketed by snow on Sunday afternoon as an Arctic cold front was expected to cross the region.

A possible "brief burst" of heavy snow could potentially reduce visibility for drivers that day, the agency says, while a steadier snowfall is expected to hit that area on Monday leaving the ground covered in five to 10 centimetres.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada predicts that eastern Ontario will be hit by about 12 centimetres of snow associated with an Alberta clipper on Monday night.