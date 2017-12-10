Seven seeking seat in Calgary byelection

"The other parties seem to be trying to take advantage of the profile of Jason Kenney to try and get their message out. They're staking out the landscape of what they represent and wanting to communicate that to Albertans right from the beginning."

New Democrat candidate van der Merwe said he's not surprised at the attention the byelection is getting and suggested it might not be as easy for Kenney as he thinks.

"He hasn't lived in Calgary for 10 years," said van der Merwe. "There was a sitting (legislature member) who gave up his seat and Kenney thinks he can just slide in there."

Another party leader is hoping the byelection will give him a forum in the legislature.

"Most political parties and most people with political aspirations realize a byelection is a crucial time to showcase your policies and provide choice to those voters," said Liberal Leader Khan, who doesn't have a seat now.

"It begs the question as to why you would not get involved in the byelection, especially one as high profile as this."

The greatest challenge facing candidates may not be each other — it may be voter apathy.

One longtime constituency resident approached recently was aware of the byelection, but that was about it.

"I don't know who's running. I don't know anything about what's going on honestly," said Daryl Beveridge, who was standing near a long row of election signs on a boulevard.

Beveridge said he wasn't sure he would cast a ballot on Thursday since he hasn't been a "very conscientious voter" in the past.

"For me, politics is something that we seem to have no control over."

But he knows who he wouldn't vote for.

"We have an NDP government that's now making smaller businesses become harder to survive with this minimum wage and all the other decisions," he said.

Michelle Smith said she probably won't be voting either.

"I don't really follow it that much. We've had a couple of people come to the door but that's it," she said. "Since I don't follow it, I really don't pay much attention to what they're saying."

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press