Dozens hospitalized in carbon monoxide poisoning

DELTA, B.C. — Dozens of people were rushed to hospital Saturday night, some in critical condition, after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a farm in Delta, B.C..

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that 13 ambulances responded to "a major incident," and that 42 patients were admitted to hospital — 10 in serious to critical condition and 32 others in stable condition.

The incident reportedly occurred in a greenhouse nursery at Windset Farms, which grows produce such as tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

The company website says it's been in business for more than two decades and ships its produce internationally.