Hamilton councillors put FirstOntario Centre, art gallery, convention centre on sales block

The Hamilton Convention Centre, the Art Gallery of Hamilton, FirstOntario Centre and even the FirstOntario Concert Hall are all being reviewed for a possible sale to create an entertainment and sports precinct in the downtown.

Hamilton councillors have agreed to a motion by Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla to put all of the city-owned facilities up for possible sale or redevelopment proposals.

The motion comes in the wake of a report that revealed the cost to make necessary improvements to FirstOntario Centre would cost an estimated $68 million, while a full remodelling comes with a hefty price tag of $252 million. In addition, the Hamilton Convention Centre is in immediate need of $2 million in repairs.

The city, said staff, is only providing $800,000 annually in capital upgrades for the facilities, not nearly enough to make the buildings sustainable.

Hamilton Place was built in 1973, while the convention centre was established in 1981 and the art gallery opened in its present location on Main Street in 1977.

Politicians at their Dec. 1 budget meeting approved spending $4 million to replace broken escalators and the inaccessible elevators at FirstOntario Centre. Politicians also agreed to spend $2 million to repair the bricks on the exterior of the convention centre to prevent them from falling down.

Councillors said their idea with their plan to investigate possible sale or ownership transfer options is to eventually create a residential, commercial and entertainment precinct within the city’s downtown core.

Earlier this year, Hamilton lawyer Jasper Kujavsky presented a $240,000 report, to which the city contributed $50,000, that revealed two options to fix the former Copps Coliseum. One option proposed a $100 million plan that would renovate the lower bowl creating an 8,000-seat premium facility with private boxes. The other idea would cost $300 million and upgrade the entire 17,000-seat, 32-year-old building to meet NHL standards.

Councillors were underwhelmed by the proposal at the time, saying the city had more important projects to focus on.

In 2012, councillors agreed to have Global Spectrum/Live Nation operate the former Copps Coliseum and Hamilton Place, and local business Carmen’s Inc. to run the convention centre.