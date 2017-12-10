One dead, one in custody after house fire

KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is in custody after an elderly man was found dead in a burning home in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the house at about 9:30 p.m., along with firefighters, and found it fully engulfed in flames.

They say that after firefighters extinguished the blaze, the "lifeless body of an elderly male" was found inside.

Police say they took one person into custody in relation to the investigation, but didn't provide any further information.