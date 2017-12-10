Driver arrested after series of crashes

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A 40-year-old man is facing dangerous driving charges after a van with four children on board was involved in a series of collisions near Montreal on Saturday.

Quebec provincial police say the van hit at least three other vehicles in three separate locations in what they're describing as a road rage incident.

They say calls began arriving at about 10 a.m. about a man driving dangerously with children in his vehicle on Highway 132 in Longueuil.

Police arrested the driver after the van hit a wall following the third collision. The driver of one of the other cars was also arrested but later released.