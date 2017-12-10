Woman files complaint against employer

On the eighth visit, the woman asked Huehn to recommend a massage therapist, but he instead offered to do it himself despite acknowledging that it wasn't his specialty, the complaint alleges. She agreed because she trusted him, it said.

During the first massage session, the woman says she became uncomfortable when Huehn allegedly rubbed the crease of her groin. After speaking to a friend, she decided to tell him she was seeking massage therapy elsewhere, the complaint says.

At the next session, however, it's alleged Huehn "reached underneath her with one hand over her pubic bone and vagina while rubbing her buttocks with the other hand," the document says. He also allegedly commented that "it’s good to have a sexual flow of energy for the best possible adjustment."

After the alleged incident, the woman experienced depression and anxiety, for which she was diagnosed, as well as shame and low self-esteem.

About a month later, she filed a police report. Huehn was interviewed by police and said any physical contact with her was part of her massage treatment, the document says.

The woman also told her manager what happened but was nonetheless scheduled to work at times when the chiropractor and his friends frequented the bar, she alleges.

She "experienced a pattern of extreme anxiety, embarrassment and humiliation by the continued presence of Dr. Huehn at the pub and was often driven to tears in front of her co-workers, some of whom thought critically of her and that she was not pulling her weight," the complaint says.

A representative for the woman's employer, The Augusta House, did not immediately provide a comment.

The woman eventually told one of Huehn's friends that she would not serve them, which led management to publicly rebuke her, it says. A few weeks later, she resigned, feeling that she could not continue to work in the chiropractor's presence, the document says.

The woman said she is pushing forward with both complaints in the hopes of sparing someone else from going through the same thing.

"I want to stand up for myself and that's the most important thing," she said. "Unfortunately it's going to happen to someone else in one way or another by both parties if I don't kind of make them change their ways," she said.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press