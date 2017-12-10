Workers recovering after carbon monoxide exposure

DELTA, B.C. — Poor ventilation at a Delta, B.C., greenhouse is to blame for sending dozens of workers to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, a fire chief said.

Delta fire battalion chief Neil Shuster said an emergency call came in Saturday afternoon that at least 12 people at Windset Farms were suffering from inhalation of a suspected cleaning product.

Three fire crews and a hazmat crew were dispatched along with police and BC Ambulance Services.

Once on scene, Shuster said crews determined there was high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.