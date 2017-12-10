Workers recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning

DELTA, B.C. — A fire chief says poor ventilation at a Delta, B.C., greenhouse is to blame for sending dozens of workers to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Delta fire battalion chief Neil Shuster says an emergency call came in Saturday afternoon that at least 12 people at Windset Farms were suffering from inhalation of a suspected chemical agent.

He says once on scene, crews determined carbon monoxide was the culprit and at approximately 43 people required treatment on site.

The workers had been inside a greenhouse while a gas-powered pressure washer was running without adequate ventilation.