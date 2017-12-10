Lafarge expects licence for Flamborough quarry expansion to be issued in 2018

The Lafarge Flamborough quarry is planning to expand.

According to Lafarge senior communications manager Karine Cousineau, the company is hoping the licence for the Dundas South Quarry Extension project will be issued in the first half of 2018.

In 2013, the company applied for an amendment to the Rural Hamilton Official Plan and City of Hamilton Zoning Bylaw to permit the extension. Cousineau noted Lafarge simultaneously applied for a Category 2, Class Licence under the Provincial Aggregate Resources Act to permit the expansion.

The proposed licence comprises a total area of 127.1 hectares, with the proposed extraction area limited to 107.4 hectares.

At Hamilton’s Nov. 14 planning committee meeting, the application was approved to redesignate lands located at 4th Concession West, Brock Road and Moxley Road addresses from “Rural” to “Mineral Aggregate Extraction Area.”

Cousineau noted in an email that the quarry has been operating for over 100 years and the application represents a “logical extension for the existing approved Dundas Quarry.”

She added the extension is not anticipated to increase the level of production, but “will allow us to produce quality aggregates for years to come.”

Cousineau added the proposed extension is located immediately to the west of the approved South Quarry and the extension will not result in any changes to the existing quarry access, the existing plant operations or the existing haul routes currently in place.

She added several technical studies have been completed including a Natural Environment Report, as well as hydrogeological, hydrological, air quality, noise, blasting, cultural heritage and archeological studies.

“The overall findings of these studies demonstrate that appropriate mitigation can be provided and is being proposed, to address any potential impacts on nearby property owners or natural features,” Cousineau added in the email.