Greensville resident Brian Hansell recognized by CAMH

Greensville’s Brian Hansell has been named a Canadian Association of Mental Health (CAMH) 150 Difference Maker.
The award honours people influencing change in mental health, giving new reasons for hope. Hansell, who lost his 18-year-old son Paul to suicide in 2010, built a foundation in his name that puts mental health on equal footing as other forms of health.
He said it’s a huge honour and privilege to be recognized by CAMH.
“There are so many people that are doing so many great things across our country for mental health,” he said. “First of all, to be nominated was a win in and of itself – to be selected out of close to 3,800 people across Canada who were nominated? It’s absolutely amazing.”
Hansell received the award Nov. 28 at a presentation at the Toronto Board of Trade, where he was asked to speak about the Paul Hansell Foundation and its initiatives.
The group’s flagship initiative is the Convo Plate, which is part art therapy and part global pass-it-on-forward movement. The stoneware plates are made by the art therapy program at the Art Gallery of Burlington and each plate features a different design and message about mental health.
The plates are intended to inspire a conversation about mental health and are meant to be used. They should be kept for about two weeks and then passed on, either face-to-face or through the mail – once someone receives a plate they can register online to see how far it goes.
“The Conversation Plate serves three purposes,” he said. “To stimulate conversation about mental health, inspire everybody to look after their own mental health and raise money for mental health charities and causes.”
He noted at the event, the foundation presented its 400th Convo Plate to Jim and Sandi Treliving, co-chairs of CAMH’s Difference Makers – 150 Leading Canadians for Mental Health initiative.
“Paul was a pay-it-forward, hands-up kind of guy,” he said. “The foundation has been created in that image.”
He said there’s a great sense of pride in being recognized for something that bear’s Paul’s name.
“I live kind of in two emotional worlds,” he said. “The first world is the loss of Paul – I’m as healed as I’m ever going to be on that subject.”
“We hope each day we get a little bit stronger and we continue to move past it.”
Hansell noted his emotions regarding the loss of Paul are frequently stirred – as the grieving process is a lifelong process.
“The other part of my emotions – they’re emotions of great joy and pride to see how this relatively simple idea of keeping the conversation going – the Conversation Plate – has made its way around the world.”
Plates, said Hansell, have now reached all seven continents – and one is currently taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race which circumnavigates the globe.
It has gone from Liverpool to Uruguay to South Africa,” he said.
“It is now going around Australia, destined for Sydney, Australia.”
He said the CAMH award is great because it heightens the awareness of the #ConvoPlate campaign.
“It’s inciting others to participate or inspiring others to participate,” he said. “We get more and more requests from people interested in getting involved in the building, the crafting of a Convo Plate and passing plates.”
Moving forward, Hansell said the Burlington-based foundation is focused on the Conservation Plate.
“We have some other ideas in the works, but right now this is our sole and primary focus.”
Hansell added it is fulfilling to hears stories about the impact of the plates.
“How it’s prompting people to have conversations that they might not otherwise have had,” he said. “And how people are now recognizing and understanding mental health is as important as every other aspect of health.”
For more information about Conversation Plates or the Paul Hansell Foundation, visit www.paulhansellfoundation.com.
