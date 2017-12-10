Greensville resident Brian Hansell recognized by CAMH

He said there’s a great sense of pride in being recognized for something that bear’s Paul’s name.

“I live kind of in two emotional worlds,” he said. “The first world is the loss of Paul – I’m as healed as I’m ever going to be on that subject.”

“We hope each day we get a little bit stronger and we continue to move past it.”

Hansell noted his emotions regarding the loss of Paul are frequently stirred – as the grieving process is a lifelong process.

“The other part of my emotions – they’re emotions of great joy and pride to see how this relatively simple idea of keeping the conversation going – the Conversation Plate – has made its way around the world.”

Plates, said Hansell, have now reached all seven continents – and one is currently taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race which circumnavigates the globe.

It has gone from Liverpool to Uruguay to South Africa,” he said.

“It is now going around Australia, destined for Sydney, Australia.”

He said the CAMH award is great because it heightens the awareness of the #ConvoPlate campaign.

“It’s inciting others to participate or inspiring others to participate,” he said. “We get more and more requests from people interested in getting involved in the building, the crafting of a Convo Plate and passing plates.”

Moving forward, Hansell said the Burlington-based foundation is focused on the Conservation Plate.

“We have some other ideas in the works, but right now this is our sole and primary focus.”

Hansell added it is fulfilling to hears stories about the impact of the plates.

“How it’s prompting people to have conversations that they might not otherwise have had,” he said. “And how people are now recognizing and understanding mental health is as important as every other aspect of health.”

For more information about Conversation Plates or the Paul Hansell Foundation, visit www.paulhansellfoundation.com.

