B.C. Premier to announce decision on Site C dam

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan will be giving his government's decision on the future of the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam this morning.

The New Democrat government has been debating whether to continue the construction of the $8.3-billion dam or cancel the work midway through the job.

The B.C. Utilities Commission, an independent energy regulator, concluded in its assessment that the dam is over budget and behind schedule.

The dam has been marked by deeply divisive approaches to environmental, economic, technological and Indigenous concerns that have become the front lines of political battles in B.C.