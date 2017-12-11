Man dies in crash on Highway 401

TORONTO — Police say a man has died in a crash between a car and a transport truck on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 5:20 a.m. today at Martin Grove Road.

Paramedics say the one of the drivers, a man believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed in the area as police continue their investigation.