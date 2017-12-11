HSR to provide free late-night service on New Year’s Eve

News 08:12 AM Hamilton Mountain News

Hamilton transit users can ride the HSR for free starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The HSR will run all routes that typically run on Sundays, with the last buses departing at approximately 2:30 a.m. Several routes will have increased service, with buses every 15 to 30 minutes.

Full schedules will be posted at hamilton.ca/hsr.

