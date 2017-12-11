Building evacuated due to gas leak

News 08:46 AM

TORONTO — An east Toronto highrise has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Police say five buses are being sent to shelter residents of the 17-storey building at Mornelle Court and Morningside Avenue.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Police say roads in the area are closed.

By The Canadian Press

