Building evacuated due to gas leak

TORONTO — An east Toronto highrise has been evacuated due to a gas leak.
Police say five buses are being sent to shelter residents of the 17-storey building at Mornelle Court and Morningside Avenue.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Police say roads in the area are closed.
By The Canadian Press
