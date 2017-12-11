Garnier says Campbell asked him to choke her

HALIFAX — Christopher Garnier has taken the stand at his trial in the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell.

His lawyer opened the defence case this morning by saying Campbell died accidentally during rough sex.

Joel Pink told the 14-member jury during his opening statement today that Campbell died during a consensual sexual encounter and that it was an "unfortunate accidental death."

He also said Garnier will tell the jury what happened in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.