Hamilton building permits top $1.3 billion with one month left to go in 2017

Building permits in Hamilton have topped $1.3 billion so far in 2017.
Another $77 million worth of permits were issued in November, to bring the year-to-date total a bit above $1.3 billion.
The billion-dollar mark was passed in late September.
This is the third time in the last five years the amount of building permits issued has topped $1 billion.
The bulk of permits through the end of November have been issued for residential development, amounting to $762.8 million.
However, the amount of industrial, commercial and institutional growth has been rising in the past three years and is about 87-per-cent higher in 2017 than the three-year average.
