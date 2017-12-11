PCs ask OPP to investigate power expenses

TORONTO — The Progressive Conservatives are asking the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate millions in ineligible expenses — including scuba gear and raccoon traps — filed by nine power generators in the province.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk reported last week that the generators claimed up to $260 million in ineligible costs between 2006 and 2015, though the Independent Electricity System Operator says it's closer to $200 million.

The expenses were claimed under a program designed to pay power generators for fuel, maintenance and operating costs when the IESO puts them on standby to supply energy.

The IESO has recovered $168 million of those billings that were deemed inappropriate.