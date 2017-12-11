Hamilton council briefs: capital budget passed; Rohingya refugee fundraising

But councillors were reluctant to provide taxpayers money for the charitable effort since they say it could set a precedent for further groups asking the city for money.

“We will be in a position to not say no to everyone,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla. “It will set a precedent. We will help them to fundraise.”

Noor Nizam, organizer of the group’s effort, which has been backed by people from across the city, stated in a letter requesting the city’s financial help that other municipalities have “contributed larger amounts as donations” to the Rohingya refugee crisis.

The Rohingya people are Muslim, who since 2015 have been fleeing Myanmar by the thousands, mainly to Bangladesh in two refugee camps. An estimated 800,000 to 1.1 million Rohingya have been forced to seek refuge, to escape from persecution in Myanmar.

Hamilton in the past has provided financial assistance to victims of natural disasters, including earthquakes and tsunamis.

Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said he has been approached by community members asking for the city’s assistance to help Yemen battle a famine that is threatening over 17 million people.

Politicians agreed to a motion introduced by Merulla to support the organizers of the Rohingya fund raising effort, as well as create a policy for the city on how to donate to humanitarian efforts. He said the city will also assist the Rohingya Muslim relief organizers hold a town-hall meeting to raise awareness of the crisis in Burma.

Art for bus shelters

Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly may like the city’s public art program, but not if it costs $50,000 to remake five bus shelters.

Jason Thorne, general manager of planning, said Metrolinx is proposing to spend $50,000 on five bus shelters to create a public art piece.

“It’s not a good idea,” said Skelly.

The mountain councillor wanted a report from staff about the cost and why funding is being diverted for public art. She said it costs about $7,000 to build a bus shelter and the Metrolinx money can be used to establish several needed ones across the city.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brenda Johnson supported her colleague’s motion.

“I don’t have bus shelters,” said Johnson. “I’m looking for bus shelters.”

Councillors agreed to a referral motion introduced by Mayor Fred Eisenberger to discuss the bus shelter public art proposal at the next available general issues committee meeting scheduled for January 2018.