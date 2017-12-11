Liberals will run $4B deficit in 2017-18: FAO

TORONTO — Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the Liberal government will run a deficit this fiscal year, despite claims it has balanced the budget.

In a new report today, the Financial Accountability Office says the Liberals will run a $4 billion deficit in 2017-2018.

By 2021-2022, the FAO projects the government's budget deficit will grow to $9.8 billion.

The FAO also says the government's new Fair Hydro Plan, which cuts hydro rates by 25 per cent, will add $3.2 billion to the budget deficit by 2021-2022.