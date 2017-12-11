Mayor flags down help after being shot in face

HAPPY VALLEY GOOSE BAY, N.L. — Friends of a Labrador mayor say he somehow got on a snowmobile and reached a nearby highway to flag down help after he was shot in the lower face while hunting.

Mayor John Hickey of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is in critical but stable condition after having surgery Sunday in St. John's.

Provincial Speaker Perry Trimper has known Hickey for 30 years and says the mayor was out alone Saturday with a shotgun checking rabbit snares when he was wounded.

He says it took a superhuman effort for Hickey to reach the road for help, where a passing driver called an ambulance.