Don't destroy gay-sex records: historians

OTTAWA — Four leading researchers say a federal plan to destroy the criminal records of people convicted of same-sex activity is a "troubling feature" of proposed legislation intended to help make amends to the LGBTQ community.

While the academic researchers applaud ensuring the records can never be used against those convicted, they say preservation is integral to the democratic process and the telling of history.

The Liberal government recently introduced legislation that would allow people to apply to have their criminal convictions for consensual sexual activity between same-sex partners erased from the public record.

The Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act would provide for the destruction and removal of records for the offences of gross indecency, buggery and anal intercourse.