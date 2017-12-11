Bright Side Initiative opens Holiday Village in west Flamborough

When the van Barnevelds received the diagnosis of ADHD combined type (he swings back and forth between being hyperactive and inattentive) at the age of four, along with anxiety and vulnerability for depression, they said, "Great, give us the services.”

There weren’t any services available.

“(The doctors said) ‘We don’t really have anyone to refer you to. This is the kind of thing you need: you need social skills, you need outdoor, you need collaboration.’" she said. "They could describe it, but they had no one.”

At the time, van Barneveld was working as an ADHD coach and began doing her own research. Eventually she met Holmes, whose background is drama in education and community and had created programs by using a combination of the outdoors and the arts to help anyone regardless of age achieve their full potential.

“I thought (we) would be able to make the right kind of program for kids," said van Barneveld. "Nonclinical, strengths-based, play-based, inquiry-based."

Next, the partners piloted the idea to the doctors who had told van Barneveld and her family what was needed to help Luke succeed — and received a resounding "yes."

The Bright Side's programs, which cater to children and adults, are modelled to fit people on an individual basis as there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach when supporting those with ADHD, anxiety or depression. For this reason, the staff of six gave the children in their care a healthy dose of nature and play to reduce stress levels and ADHD symptoms while also working on different strategies to helping build concentration and problem solving skills.

The staff get involved with the activities and while on the outside it may look like normal play, if something happens, staff are there to correct and shape the social skills all the way through.

“It looks as if they’re just out there playing and that’s what they feel is happening and that’s so good for the soul and at the same time they’re benefiting because in the moment, we’re constantly modelling and able to facilitate,” said Holmes.

According to van Barneveld, there are three types of ADHD, which physically impacts the frontal lobe of the brain.

“There’s hyperactive type where you’re overly stimulated and you’re trying to come down or maybe you’re under stimulated so you’re trying to rev up but you’re going but you’re going way too far,” she said.

The other two types are inattentive, where you’re under stimulated all the time, and combined — a melding of the two — which is most common.

“The strategies that we teach are around self-regulation but that doesn’t mean that at some point you brain is just magically gonna correct itself it’s like just because you were glasses every day for 20 years, your eyesight doesn’t correct itself, that is how your brain is so what you need are lifelong strategies,” she said.

According to the co-founders, what makes the programs and coaching successful is that their methods encourage those being counselled to have fun, develop creative thinking and learn strategies but the children don’t see them as strategies, they just see it as a chance for them to be kids.

Van Barneveld teaches what works and why it works and then they practise the new strategies so people can see how it works.

It’s all about creating holistic, usable methods that they can take with them wherever they go and their philosophy is about helping those in counselling succeed.

Since the Bright Side Initiative started, it now serves as a resource for families struggling with new diagnoses and has been added into psychiatric reports by professionals in the Greater Toronto Area.

“I always go back to those same people and say, ‘This is the next thing we’re thinking, what do you see? Where’s the gap?’ That’s basically what we try to do. There was such a gap for services for my family,” van Barneveld said.

“These kids are incredibly complex, you cannot just (say), ‘Here’s a strategy that fits all,' or 'Here’s medication that will cure everything.’" she added. "It becomes such a collaborative process."

“Our little guys, they’re such creative, smart, brilliant and wonderful little humans and they’re not just loud and distracting and chatting in class and all those things,” added Holmes. “Honestly, most of them are little geniuses.”

The Bright Side Holiday Village runs weekdays from 4-9 p.m. and on weekends from 1-9 p.m. until Dec. 23.

For more information, visit www.brightsider.ca or call 519-623-5959.