Atlantic premiers concerned about weed supply

HALIFAX — Atlantic Canada's premiers say they are worried about obtaining an adequate supply of weed as they move ahead to meet Ottawa's July 1 deadline for legalized marijuana.

The four premiers called on the federal government to expedite the licensing of suppliers following a meeting today in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil made it clear that ensuring an adequate supply is Ottawa's responsibility, saying "it's their timeline and their permitting (regime)."

McNeil warns that if governments can't supply enough pot, "someone else will," in a reference to the black market.