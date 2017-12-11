Long delay for Lake Louise tree-cutting sentence

CALGARY — Sentencing arguments for a world-renowned Alberta ski resort that admitted to cutting down some endangered trees have been delayed for seven months — much to the frustration of the judge hearing the case.

The Lake Louise resort in Banff National Park pleaded guilty last week to two charges — one under the Species At Risk Act and the other under the Canada National Parks Act.

The resort had been charged after it came to light in 2013 that employees had cut down some trees, including whitebark pine, along a ski run.

Lawyers spent hours in court Monday trying to find a date for sentencing arguments, which are to include opinions from expert witnesses about the number of trees cut and the environmental impact.

The earliest date available was July.

"We have to admit defeat ... defeat in the sense that it is slower than the court would like to see a case of this type move. It is what it is," provincial court Judge Heather Lamoureux said 2 1/2 hours after ordering the lawyers to find an earlier date.

"If I didn't have a courtroom, I was considering just convening court in Lake Louise," she said. "If that was the final straw and we couldn't get a courtroom, I would have found another place for you to have the hearing."

Lamoureux said a shortage of clerks made an earlier date impossible.

"We did our best and I recognize that, so I'm going to go with the date in July."

The Crown alleges at least 39 endangered whitebark pine were felled.