Homicide unit investigates King Township death

KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Township of King, Ont.

York Regional police say the body of Richard Layton, 46, was discovered at a construction site Friday afternoon.

Police say Layton had no fixed address but was known to spend time around Sherbourne and Dundas Streets in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Jane Street and Mount Mellick Drive in King Township, or anyone who saw Layton in the area before Dec. 8.