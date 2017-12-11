Balaclava students impress Copetown Lions Club with Peace Poster Contest entries

More than 45 students in Sarah DeLong’s art class at Balaclava Elementary School participated in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest sponsored by the Copetown Lions Club this fall. Lions Clubs around the world support the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

The first-place winner at Balaclava this year was Travis Tait, who will advance to compete at the Lions Club District Level. Julianna Longley's entry won second place ad Holly Adams placed third.

Copetown Lions president Bill Shewfelt presented the prizes at Balaclava school on Nov. 13. He was impressed by the creativity of the students at Balaclava.

“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them," he said. "I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”