How much does daycare cost in your city?

OTTAWA — How much does it cost to send a child to daycare in your city? A new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives looks at the fees parents pay for daycare. Some of the findings:
Median monthly fees, infant (under 18 months)
Toronto: $1,758
Mississauga: $1,452
Vancouver: $1,360
Kitchener: $1,325
Calgary: $1,250
St. John's: $1,085
Hamilton: $1,062
Ottawa: $998
Windsor: $998
Edmonton: $990
Halifax: $910
Saskatoon: $900
Regina: $875
Saint John: $868
Charlottetown: $738
Winnipeg: $651
Gatineau: $183
Montreal: $168
---
Median monthly fees, toddler (18 months — three years)
Toronto: $1,354
Vancouver: $1,292
Mississauga: $1,200
Ottawa: $1,109
Kitchener: $1,085
Hamilton: $1,052
Calgary: $1,050
St. John's: $955
Edmonton: $891
Windsor: $879
Halifax: $825
Saskatoon: $790
Saint John: $716
Regina: $635
Charlottetown: $608
Winnipeg: $451
Gatineau: $183
Montreal: $168
---
Median monthly fees, preschool (four and five years old)
Toronto: $1,212
Mississauga: $1,052
Ottawa: $1,009
Calgary: $1,000
Kitchener: $975
Vancouver: $950
Hamilton: $931
Edmonton: $885
St. John's: $868
Halifax: $823
Windsor: $781
Saskatoon: $710
Saint John: $694
Charlottetown: $586
Regina: $575
Winnipeg: $451
Gatineau: $183
Montreal: $168
By The Canadian Press
