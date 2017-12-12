Man flu may not be mere mythology: study

A review of scientific literature suggests those who believe 'man flu' is more intense than the female version have some evidence to back up their views.

An article published by a Canadian physician in the British Medical Journal reviews medical studies going back to the 17th Century on the role of gender in influenza.

Dr. Kyle Sue, a family physician based in Arviat, Nunavut, found studies on mice and humans suggesting flu symptoms in men are often more acute.

It also noted that a seasonal influenza study from 2004 to 2010 in Hong Kong found men had higher rates of hospital admission, and a decade-long American observational study that ended in 2007 suggested men had higher rates of flu-related deaths in comparison to women.