Lynden microgreen producer receives Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence

Seven Ontario agri-food innovators were honoured at an awards ceremony on Dec. 8 at the Beverly Township Hall in Rockton — including a Flamborough-based business.

Lynden’s Greenbelt Microgreens — a new business to the Flamborough area — was presented with a Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence by Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale MPP Ted McMeekin. Other businesses recognized included one from Hamilton, four from Niagara and one from Peel.

Greenbelt Microgreens was honoured for developing an eco-friendly process for growing organic microgreens year-round, McMeekin said.

“Biomass heating, solar power, rainwater irrigation and other green approaches have reduced the operations environmental footprint,” said McMeekin, adding the greens can be produced on a 10-day average growth cycle and boast a shelf life of 13 days. “Today the company has become the largest grower of organic microgreens in Canada, supplying fresh produce to hundreds of retailers.”

“Our original greenhouse is up in Stouffville, so we recently moved to the area,” said co-owner Michael Curry at the ceremony. ”We’re very pleased to be here — we’re only eight minutes down the road — we’re very happy to be in the neighbourhood.”

He noted the 3.5-acre greenhouse, which previously grew African violets, has been converted to grow the organic microgreens.

“We supply (the microgreens) in clam shells and sell those in retail to Longos, Whole Foods, Sobeys, Metro and Loblaws,” Curry said. “They all come and pick up at our greenhouse.”

The idea, said co-owner Ian Adamson, is the company grows a local salad alternative to California greens.

“So having a local, year-round source of salad greens,” he said. “These are all seeded into the soil and the harvested off the soil.”

Adamson noted the company, which started in 2010, purchased the facility on Woodhill Road in 2016. It employs 40-45 local workers.