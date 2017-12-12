Literacy strategy a priority for Hamilton Catholic school board

Tabone highlighted the four strategies they would be focusing on. The first, Assessment for/as/of Learning works to gather accurate information that shows how a student learns and whether they are reaching expectations.

Strategy two emphasizes the board's "four R’s": relevance, richness, relatedness and rigour. As a result, when developing lesson plans, teachers will need to determine whether the lessons and tests are challenging enough, whether the lessons or tests give opportunity for in-depth thought and reflection and to respond.

Strategy number three works to identify students who may be falling through the cracks or who may have learning disabilities while strategy four hopes to add more technology in order to give students a way to develop skills for a global competitiveness.

In terms of final report card data, grades 1 to 8 are overall doing well with marks in the 70 and 80 per cent range.

“You’ll see that the students from grades 1 to 8 in this data here are doing quite well with regards to reading and writing and I did add the EQAO data in there because this is a really positive finding,” said Tabone.

Grade 3 achieved 80 per cent in both reading and writing and Grade 6 achieved 81 and 82 per cent, respectively.

“That would tell us that the assessments the teachers are doing are in line with the rigour of the EQAO test,” he added, referring to the 81 per cent report card grade for Grade 3 is one point higher than that of its EQAO counterpart.

The goal, according to assistant superintendent of education Domenica Leone, was not just to teach pupils to read, write and understand, but to also gain the skill of complex thought action.

“It really is the ability to use language and images in rich and varied forms: to read, to write, to listen, to speak, view, represent, discuss and think critically about ideas,” she said.

“It is an essential tool for personal growth and active participation in a democratic society,” Leone added. “By teaching students to reflect, they can form opinions and understanding about human rights and to take actions to promote social justice issues.”