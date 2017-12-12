No retrial in sex assault case:Mandi Gray

TORONTO — A man whose sexual assault conviction was overturned after an Ontario appeal court found the trial judge relied too heavily on "rape literature" will not face a new trial.

Mandi Gray, the complainant in the case, says prosecutors told her Monday they would instead offer Mustafa Ururyar a peace bond, which bars him from contacting her for a year but does not involve an admission of guilt.

She says the news was a surprise since Crown attorneys had told her days earlier the matter would be going to trial in the new year.

But Gray says she looks forward to putting this difficult chapter of her life behind her.