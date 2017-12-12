'I'm not trying to blame Catherine': Garnier

Garnier said he didn't know at the time of the police interrogation on Sept. 16, 2015, whether he heard gasps or air coming out of her lungs, because he was having a hard time remembering details about the incident.

Driscoll noted Garnier was trained as a firefighter.

"You're a trained first-responder, and you don't know what you heard?" she asked.

"I was trying to decipher what I was hearing. I didn't know," said Garnier, dressed in a black sweater with grey and white stripes across the chest.

She added that as a trained first-responder, he would know that if someone's neck is injured, great care needs to be taken in the handling of that person.

Driscoll said Garnier told the jury his arm was across Campbell's neck, that he went to get a towel when he noticed blood after slapping her, and that he pulled her up by the shoulders and shook her after coming back into the room and seeing her motionless.

"You're not the least bit worried about injuring her?" said Driscoll.

"Honestly, I don't know what I was thinking," he replied.

Driscoll also said that during the police interrogation, Garnier told the officers that he had told them what he could remember about the night, and didn't have any reason to hold back.

But Driscoll noted he never told them anything about Campbell mentioning domination, or asking him to choke her.

He told the jury Monday that he was telling the interrogation officers what they wanted to hear, and that he didn't want them to think "I was just trying to blame it on her."

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

He finished testifying Tuesday, and the defence was expected to call its next witness later in the day.

