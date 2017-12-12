Crown cross-examines Christopher Garnier

HALIFAX — A Crown attorney is focusing on inconsistencies in Christopher Garnier's story about what happened the night Catherine Campbell died.

Christine Driscoll continued with the cross-examination of Garnier today at his murder trial, noting he told police after his arrest that he heard Campbell's last breaths but told the jury he heard air leaving her lungs in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

Garnier said he didn't know at the time of the police interrogation on Sept. 16, 2015, whether he heard gasps or air coming out of her lungs, because he was having a hard time remembering details about the incident.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police constable and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.