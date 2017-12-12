Hamilton Police nab stunt driver on Highway 6 near Waterdown

Hamilton police charged a 24-year-old Waterloo man with stunt driving on Highway 6.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, an officer observed a black Ford Mustang travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 6 north of Parkside Drive. Investigation revealed the car was travelling at speeds in excess of 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h limit.

The driver is scheduled to appear before the courts on Jan. 8. His vehicle has been impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for the same amount of time, according to a press release issued by the Hamilton Police Service.

Additional penalties that can be imposed if the driver is convicted of stunt driving include a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, seven demerit points and a two-year licence suspension.