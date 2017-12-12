Drew Hildebrand Teen Benefit Fund putting down roots in Flamborough

The Drew Hildebrand Teen Benefit Fund is putting down roots in Flamborough — and is on the lookout for donations for its fourth-annual Homeless Youth Holiday Wish List.
The registered charity grew out of the death of 16-year-old Drew Hildebrand in April 2008. Hildebrand, a Grade 11 student, died in hospital 10 days after falling backwards and striking the back of his head on a concrete driveway during a brief scuffle outside an Oakville house party.
The charity was started by Hildebrand’s father Jay and stepmother Kim Evershed nine years ago. The couple, who recently moved to Flamborough after living in Mississauga for 20 years, want to grow the Wish List program.
Jay Hildebrand said the charity was started in memory of Drew, and they stuck with teens because that was Drew’s age group when he died.
“Drew was a caring, loving kid, so we sort of feel like we can carry on his spirit,” he said of the charity and Wish List program. “It was his age group and we see a big need there for the kids — all the kids living on the street that really need help.”
For the Wish List, Evershed said the group collects donations of items most requested by youth in need and then package them to give to homeless youth in shelters. Items often include school supplies, hoodies, socks, underwear, hats and gloves, as well as soap, blankets, towels and non-perishable food items or gift cards.
“We really want to grow this into the big thing we do every year,” she said of the Wish List program, adding last year they compiled 255 packages. “We’ve learned that — and this is our opinion — that the 12 to 20 year old really gets forgotten at Christmas time.
“People will go cook a meal at the big shelters or they’ll do a food drive,” she continued. “So it seems like it’s the teenager that gets forgotten at Christmas.”
While the charity previously focused on shelters in Mississauga, Oakville and Toronto, Evershed said this year they plan to add local shelters to the mix. As a result, the fund will give one-third of their collected items to the Good Shepherd in Hamilton.
She noted the fund has also been in contact with Drummond House and will be collecting for the home.
“We think it’s important to have local people that we’re supporting,” Jay said.
The charity’s original project was a walk at Coronation Park in Oakville, that turned unto the Race for Teens at Risk. They then moved into golf tournaments, as well as music and art programs.
With the funds raised, they also give out Turn Around Teen Scholarships, which provide individual scholarships of up to $5,000 for post secondary education and/or training programs. To date, the charity has put 53 youth through college or university.
Evershed said Drew went through some ups and downs, but had turned his life around before the tragedy. As he wasn’t able to reach his potential, the scholarships will encourage and reward turnaround teens so they can pursue a better life.
Jay said the stories of some of the youth they’ve assisted provide motivation to continue their work.
In one instance, a girl was supporting her mother — a crack addict — and family was applying for a scholarship. However, her mother found the application and destroyed it because she didn’t want her to leave.
Although the girl applied late, she was awarded a scholarship and went to college, graduating as a nurse.
“Stuff like that makes it rewarding and keeps us going forward,” Evershed said.
Hildebrand said it helps the family to give back at Christmastime, adding they’ll take just about anything as a donation.
“Anything that a kid could use,” he said. “We’re out there taking anything we can, because most of these kids can use just about anything.”
Donations to the Wish List can be made until Dec. 17, when the packages will be compiled during a packing party at Hildebrand and Evershed’s 5th Concession East home.
Drop offs can be made in Oakville, Stoney Creek and Mississauga, as well as at 171 5th Concession E. For more information on requested items, to make a donation, or for drop off locations, visit www.dhtbf.com.
