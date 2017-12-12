Health care and materials lead the way on TSX

TORONTO — The health care and materials sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as the loonie lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.83 points to 16,128.34, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.05 points to 24,476.08. The S&P 500 index was up 4.17 points to 2,664.16 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 3.61 points to 6,878.69.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.65 cents US, down from Monday's average price of 77.80 cents US.